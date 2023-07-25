Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diabetes-Friendly Delights: Berries to Apples, fruits that nourish without spiking Blood Sugar

    Know about delectable fruits suitable for diabetics, packed with fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients to support stable blood sugar levels and overall health. Embrace these diabetes-friendly delights as part of a balanced meal plan for a sweeter, healthier life.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    Having diabetes doesn't mean you have to give up on enjoying fruits altogether. While fruits contain natural sugars, they can still be a part of a diabetic-friendly diet when chosen carefully. Certain fruits have a lower glycemic index and are rich in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, making them suitable options for those with diabetes. Along with regular physical activity and proper medication management, certain fruits can aid in better blood sugar control and overall health. However, always consult with your healthcare provider before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

    Here are six fruits that can be enjoyed safely as part of a balanced diabetic meal plan:

    1. Berries

    Berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, are excellent choices for diabetics. These colorful fruits are low in sugar and high in fiber, which helps slow down the absorption of sugars in the bloodstream. Additionally, they are packed with antioxidants that support overall health and may reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes.

    2. Apples

    Apples are a widely available and versatile fruit that can be included in a diabetic diet. They contain soluble fiber, which aids in blood sugar control and helps keep you feeling full. To get the most benefits, it's recommended to eat the skin, as it contains most of the fiber and nutrients.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by lydiajjones (@lydiajjones)

    3. Citrus Fruits

    Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are diabetes-friendly choices due to their lower glycemic index and high fiber content. The soluble fiber in these fruits can help regulate blood sugar levels and support heart health by reducing cholesterol levels.

    4. Cherries

    Cherries are not only delicious but also have a relatively low glycemic index. They contain natural compounds, such as anthocyanins, which possess anti-inflammatory properties and may help improve insulin sensitivity in some individuals.

    5. Pears

    Pears are a good source of dietary fiber and antioxidants, making them suitable fruit for people with diabetes. Their high fiber content helps slow down the digestion of sugars and can contribute to better blood sugar management.

    6. Avocado

    While technically a fruit, avocados are unique in that they are low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats. This makes them a diabetes-friendly option as they have little impact on blood sugar levels. Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which can help improve insulin sensitivity and support heart health.

    Remember Portion Control

    While these fruits can be enjoyed by individuals with diabetes, it's essential to practice portion control. Even though they are nutritious, consuming large quantities of any fruit can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels. Moderation is key, and it's best to work with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to create a personalized meal plan that aligns with individual health needs and blood sugar targets.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
