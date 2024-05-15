Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WhatsApp update for iOS users: Messaging app will soon block you from taking screenshot of profile photo

    WhatsApp users on iOS, at least in the beta version, can now block others from taking screenshots of their display picture, which is a big security upgrade. Taking a screenshot is a serious invasion of a person’s privacy.

    WhatsApp is now targeting iPhone users who take photos of others' profile images. WhatsApp introduced the capability to disable this ability on Android earlier this year, and now it is introducing it to iPhone users as well.

    Simply said, WhatsApp users on iOS, at least in the beta version, may now prevent others from capturing pictures of their display image, which is a significant security improvement. Taking a screenshot is a major infringement of a person's privacy, and most of the time you are unaware that someone has done so with your photo.

    WhatsApp allows individuals to have profile images, but for a long time, many have complained about the lack of security when someone attempts to screenshot their photo, which is a privacy nightmare and may be exploited for malicious purposes.

    WhatsApp iOS beta version 24.10.10.70 has teased a new privacy feature that should be available in the general version over the next several months. WhatsApp already shown the efficiency of this capability on Android, and the same will now apply when attempting to grab the profile photo on iPhones. Facebook has created a unique Profile Picture Guard function that prevents people from capturing screenshots of the photo.

    Instead of taking the snapshot, the messaging app will display a blank screen and notify the owner with the phrase, "Can't take screenshot due to app restrictions." It appears that WhatsApp will not make this privacy feature optional, which means you will be unable to manually modify your private settings if you so choose.

    In addition, WhatsApp is developing a new audio call bar that will allow you to instantly take and finish WhatsApp calls without having to navigate to the main interface. The messaging software also promises to help you manage your device's storage by arranging WhatsApp data.

