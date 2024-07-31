Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rescue operations continue amid rainfall

The death toll from the massive landslide in Wayanad's Mundakkai and Chooralmala has risen to 205. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reported that rescue operations have been intensified, with 144 bodies recovered so far. However, 191 people remain missing, heightening concerns for those trapped under the debris.

1592 people have been rescued in the past two days, with many more expected to be pulled out to safety in the coming hours. At the same time, 1386 people stranded in the landslide were rescued and shifted to seven camps. 201 people have been hospitalized, with 91 receiving treatment. 8017 people have been moved to 82 camps.

Tribal families have been relocated to safer areas, with the government providing food, shelter, and medical aid to those affected.

The rescue operations are being carried out by a team of experts, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, police, all three armed forces and locals.

A total of 8017 people are currently housed in 82 relief camps across Wayanad district. This includes 19 pregnant women. In Meppadi, there are 8 camps with 1486 people from 421 families.

Preparations are underway to retrieve bodies that may be floating in the river and reaching Malappuram district. A team of 1167 personnel has been deployed for rescue operations, including:

- 645 Fire Force personnel from nearby districts, led by 10 Station Officers

- 94 NDRF personnel

- 167 DSC personnel

- 153 personnel from MEG

- Coast Guard personnel who arrived yesterday

A temporary bridge was set up by Tuesday (July 30) evening, facilitating faster rescue operations. The bridge is being used to transport people from Chooralmala to the hospital and back. The Air Force is also using helicopters to rescue those trapped and transport them to the hospital.

Efforts are being made to detect human presence under the debris using Intelligent Buried Object Detection Systems. For this, the help of a team led by Retired Major General Indrabalan has been sought, said the Chief Minister.

Three NDRF teams are currently engaged in rescue operations. The Madras Regiment and Defense Service Corps are also using dinghy boats and rafts to carry out rescue efforts. The rescue operations are gaining momentum, with multiple agencies working together to provide relief and support to those affected by the landslide.

