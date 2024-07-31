Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wayanad landslides: Indian Army intensifies rescue efforts, evacuates over 1,000 residents; see PICS

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    The Indian Army has intensified its rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad following the catastrophic landslides, successfully evacuating over 1,000 people to safety. As of Wednesday morning, approximately 70 bodies have been recovered.

    article_image2

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    According to an official statement, four columns from the DSC Centre in Kannur and the 122 TA Battalion are collaborating with the NDRF and state rescue teams. An advance party from the MEG & Centre, comprising one officer, one JCO, and three ORs, arrived at 7:00 pm on Tuesday to conduct reconnaissance on the Meppadi-Chooralmala Road and evaluate the need for bridge resources in the affected areas.

    article_image3

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    Brigadier Arjun Seagan, Commandant of the PARA Regiment Training Centre, and his team (two officers, four JCOs, 24 ORs) arrived at 11:00 pm on Tuesday. They conducted a reconnaissance of a potential bridge site and established a Control Centre to coordinate the Indian Army's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, with support from the Commandant of the DSC Centre.

    article_image4

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    Two HADR columns, including medical teams, were airlifted from Trivandrum to Kozhikode by AN32 and C-130 aircraft (six officers, seven JCOs, 121 ORs). They arrived at Kozhikode airport at 11:00 pm on Tuesday and stayed overnight. The movement of fuel and other supplies is planned by road, with columns set to move to their designated locations for rescue operations.

    article_image5

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    The Engineering Task Force (ETF) from the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) and Centre (one officer, two JCOs, 120 ORs) arrived at 3:00 am on Wednesday with a JCB, TATRA, and a 110-foot T/S Bailey Bridge. These resources will be deployed based on inputs from the advance party's reconnaissance.

    article_image6

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    Two additional Bailey Bridges from MEG & Centre began moving by road, and a C-17 aircraft carrying one set of Bailey Bridge from Engineers Stores Depot, Delhi Cantt, and three Search and Rescue Dog Teams departed from Delhi Airport on Wednesday morning, the army reported.

    article_image7

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is also actively engaged in rescue and relief operations. The ICG Disaster Relief Teams from Kochi and Beypore are on the ground, providing aid and support.

    article_image8

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    Planned actions for the day include executing rescue operations with all six columns in conjunction with the NDRF and civil administration, commencing bridge construction on the Meppadi-Chooralmala Road, and using airlifted earth-moving equipment.

    article_image9

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    "An aerial reconnaissance by Brigadier Seagan and the ETF Commander is scheduled for Wednesday morning to assess additional resource needs based on aerial observations and civil administration requirements," the army said in its statement.

    The Indian Army remains committed to providing all necessary support to the people of Kerala during this challenging time, it added.

