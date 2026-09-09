A petrol pump worker in Alappuzha, Keralam, was injured after a WagonR reportedly moved away while the fuel dispenser hose was still attached. CCTV footage shows the hose pulling the attendant off his feet and dragging him several metres before it broke free. The 52-year-old worker suffered a rib injury.

A petrol pump worker in Keralam was injured after a car driver reportedly drove away while the fuel dispenser hose was still attached to the vehicle. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place at a petrol pump in Alappuzha and has since gone viral on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Worker dragged as car suddenly moves

The incident happened at a petrol pump near Pakki Junction in Alappuzha. According to local reports, the worker, identified as 52-year-old Ramachandran, was at the rear of the car after refuelling when the driver suddenly moved forward before the dispenser hose had been removed.

CCTV footage shows the hose becoming taut as the car moves away. Ramachandran is pulled off his feet and dragged for several metres before the hose eventually separates from the vehicle.

He falls heavily onto the ground after the hose breaks free. Reports said he suffered a rib injury and was taken to Alappuzha Medical College for treatment.

CCTV footage sparks safety concerns

The dramatic footage has prompted fresh concerns about safety at fuel stations. Drivers are routinely expected to remain stationary until the attendant has removed the nozzle and confirmed that refuelling is complete.

The incident has also led to debate over whether additional safety measures, including barriers or other systems to prevent vehicles from moving while connected to a dispenser, could help avoid similar accidents.

Some social media users questioned whether the incident could have involved an attempt to leave without paying, while others focused on the need for better safety arrangements at petrol pumps. Those claims have not been established by the available reports.

A few seconds could prevent a serious accident

The incident serves as a simple reminder for motorists: do not move a vehicle until the fuel nozzle and hose have been completely disconnected.

A moment of haste at a petrol pump can put workers directly in the path of a moving vehicle. In this case, the hose eventually broke free, but not before the attendant was pulled to the ground and injured.