Worms were found in rice sacks delivered to a ration shop in Vazhakulam, Muvattupuzha. Alert headload workers spotted the worms while unloading the stock. After they informed the authorities, the entire load was inspected and sent back.

Muvattupuzha: There was a major scare at a ration shop in Vazhakulam town after worms were found in a rice delivery. The entire load of rice, which was meant for public distribution, had to be sent back.

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The incident happened at the ARD 251 ration shop in Vazhakulam. A group of CITU headload workers were unloading the rice sacks when they noticed worms crawling out of them. They immediately stopped work and alerted the authorities.

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Following the complaint, officials opened the sacks that had already been unloaded and found worms inside the rice as well. This confirmed the contamination. Without any delay, the workers loaded all the rice sacks, including the ones they had just unloaded, back onto the vehicle, and the entire stock was returned.

The incident sparked a protest by Left-wing activists at the spot. They alleged that this was an attempt to distribute food grains that are harmful to public health through the ration system. There is now a strong demand for the officials in charge of ration distribution to give an immediate explanation for this serious lapse.