A 50-year-old woman in Kochi has died from a snakebite. The woman, Bindu, was sleeping at her neighbour's house last night because her husband was away. She complained of leg pain, but by the time she was taken to the hospital, it was too late.

Kochi: A woman in Kochi's Edavanakkad area has tragically died after being bitten by a snake. The victim has been identified as Bindu, 50. She was the wife of Sajeevan, from Kozhiparambil house near Aniyal market.

The incident happened last night. Bindu's husband was out of town for work, so she had gone to a neighbour's house to sleep for the night. While there, she told her neighbours that she was feeling some pain in her leg. They rushed her to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Authorities suspect she was bitten by a Russell's viper. Her last rites will be performed at the Murukkumpadam public crematorium.