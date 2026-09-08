In Thiruvananthapuram, a man attacked his friend with a stone just because he refused to give him money for more alcohol. The attacker, Sreekanth from Uchakkada, has been arrested by the police for injuring his friend, Suresh Kumar.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his friend with a stone during a dispute over money to buy alcohol in Uchakkada. The incident reportedly took place on Monday evening at around 5:30 PM, leaving the victim injured.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sreekanth, a local resident, allegedly attacked his friend and neighbour, Suresh Kumar. The two were reportedly drinking together when an argument broke out between them.

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Police said the dispute began after Sreekanth allegedly asked Suresh Kumar for more money to purchase another round of alcohol. When Suresh refused to give him the money, the argument reportedly escalated. Sreekanth then allegedly picked up a stone and struck Suresh on the head.

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Following the incident, Suresh Kumar sustained injuries and the matter was brought to the attention of the police. Officers subsequently took action against Sreekanth and arrested him in connection with the alleged assault.

After his arrest, Sreekanth was taken for a medical examination as part of the procedure. Police said further legal action will be decided after completing the necessary formalities.

The incident has reportedly shocked local residents, as a dispute between two acquaintances over money for alcohol allegedly turned violent within a short time. Further details are awaited.