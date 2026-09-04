Locals in Kayamkulam are totally amazed. A banana plant at the Noorul Huda Madrasa has grown a bunch with both green and red bananas! Experts are calling it a rare genetic quirk called 'chimera'.

KAYAMKULAM: People in this Kerala town are flocking to see something truly unusual. A banana plant in the Noorul Huda Madrasa compound has produced a single bunch with both green and red bananas. The madrasa is run by the Kappil Kizhakku Muslim Jamaath.

Everyone was surprised when the plant, which was just another one in the compound, started fruiting and showed this unique feature. Usually, red and green bananas grow on completely different plants.

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So, what's the science behind this? Agricultural experts say this is a rare genetic phenomenon called 'chimera'. It happens because of a mutation in the plant's cells during its growth stage. This change is what causes the two different colours to show up on the same bunch.

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And if you're wondering if you can eat them, the answer is yes! Experts have confirmed that despite the colour difference, there's no change in the fruit's taste or nutritional value. They are perfectly safe to eat, just like any other banana.