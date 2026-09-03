A family in Kannur's Thillankeri had a narrow escape after their pet cat alerted them to a cobra hiding inside a cooking pot in their kitchen late at night. The incident happened at Munir's house around 1 AM.

Kannur: In a dramatic incident from Thillankeri in Kannur, a family was saved from a potential disaster, all thanks to their super-alert pet cat. This story proves once again that our furry friends are sometimes the best security guards we can have.

The incident took place at the house of a man named Munir. It was around 1 AM, and the entire family was fast asleep. Suddenly, their pet cat started making strange and loud noises from the kitchen.

Kallambalam: Well Cleaning Turns Into Nightmare For 3 Youths! Read Details

At first, Munir thought the cat was probably just chasing a mouse or some other small creature. But the cat's crying just wouldn't stop. This made Munir suspicious, and he felt that something was seriously wrong. When he went to investigate, he was shocked to find a cobra coiled up inside a pot used for cooking rice gruel.

Alappuzha Accident: Stolen Bike Escape Ends In Fatal Crash! Read Details

Without wasting any time, Munir immediately called for help. A local snake rescuer, Faisal Vilakkode, rushed to the house. He skillfully and safely captured the cobra, bringing relief to the terrified family.

The family is now hailing their pet cat as a hero, whose timely intervention saved them from a dangerous situation. It's another reminder of how pets can sometimes sense danger and protect their human families.