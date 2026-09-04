The Kerala State Lotteries Department has released the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-68 draw on September 4, 2026. Ticket holders can now check the winning numbers for multiple prize tiers, including a first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 4, 2026: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-68 lottery draw held on Friday. Lottery ticket holders can now check the winning numbers and prize details for the latest draw. The Suvarna Keralam lottery is one of the weekly draws conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department and attracts participants from across the state.

The SK-68 draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was scheduled for 3 PM on Friday, September 4. Following the draw, the results have been published for ticket holders to check their numbers and determine whether they have won a prize.

The first prize in the Suvarna Keralam SK-68 draw is worth Rs 1 crore. The lottery also features second and third prizes along with several other prize categories. Winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result before claiming any prize.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Lottery Result Today (Sept 4): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – RS685763

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 685763

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - RW530267

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - RU639159

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0353, 0756, 0957, 1312, 2554, 2634, 2948, 3021, 4214, 4450, 5079, 5801, 5824, 6269, 6559, 6906, 9069, 9500, 9556

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0386, 1756, 2647, 7417, 9144, 9148

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 1011, 1401, 2247, 3542, 3595, 3635, 4605, 4884, 5143, 5204, 5278, 6147, 6148, 6558, 7167, 7233, 7333, 7408, 7433, 7495, 8615, 8650, 8907, 9123, 9974

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0073, 0165, 0211, 0235, 0239, 0278, 0430, 0511, 0817, 1185, 1455, 1625, 1772, 1942, 2068, 2168, 2596, 2610, 2643, 2698, 3100, 3195, 3305, 3325, 3390, 3533, 3742, 3806, 3854, 4009, 4215, 4239, 4484, 4508, 4886, 5077, 5141, 5327, 5348, 5655, 6296, 6364, 6478, 6610, 6818, 6855, 7097, 7191, 7254, 7455, 7462, 7512, 7543, 7590, 7909, 7919, 7935, 7953, 8021, 8168, 8170, 8344, 8372, 8644, 8678, 8692, 8702, 8719, 8841, 8980, 9191, 9259, 9286, 9630, 9644, 9734

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0108, 0174, 0277, 0453, 0516, 0583, 0665, 0706, 0809, 0843, 1206, 1481, 1620, 1802, 1944, 1960, 2021, 2045, 2098, 2312, 2325, 2399, 2411, 2420, 2467, 2529, 2532, 2570, 2679, 2727, 3006, 3060, 3214, 3394, 3947, 3979, 4180, 4240, 4285, 4534, 4770, 4790, 4805, 4816, 4835, 4839, 4853, 4880, 4900, 4939, 5163, 5215, 5219, 5244, 5324, 5586, 5594, 5685, 5883, 5953, 6177, 6251, 6293, 6425, 6432, 6498, 6748, 6802, 7155, 7236, 7276, 7324, 7636, 7709, 7725, 7852, 8013, 8529, 8531, 8733, 9120, 9157, 9250, 9279, 9294, 9298, 9465, 9472, 9619, 9621, 9801, 9947

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

Ticket holders should check all relevant prize categories, including the first, second and third prizes, as well as the consolation and lower-tier prizes. The winning numbers should be matched carefully with the ticket, including the series and number wherever applicable.

Those who have won a prize should preserve their original lottery ticket safely. Winning tickets must be verified against the official Kerala State Lotteries results and submitted through the prescribed process within the stipulated period. Winners should also ensure that the details on their tickets are clear and that the ticket has not been damaged.

The Kerala Lottery results are eagerly followed every day by thousands of ticket holders hoping to win one of the prizes. With the Suvarna Keralam SK-68 results now published, participants can check the complete prize-wise winning numbers and verify their tickets.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (03/09/2026) Live: Karunya Plus KN-639 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner