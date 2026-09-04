Police in Kozhikode have arrested an Uber driver after a woman passenger accused him of sexual assault during a trip. The driver was taken into custody following the complaint and has since been remanded. Police are investigating the allegations surrounding the incident.

Kozhikode: Police have arrested an Uber driver here after a woman filed a complaint saying he sexually assaulted her and her friends during a ride. The Kasaba police have taken Shihab, a 46-year-old resident of Skyline Flats in Pottammal, into custody.

The incident reportedly took place last Tuesday. According to the complaint, the woman, who is from Chungathara, and her friends had booked Shihab's Uber in the afternoon. They were travelling from Kottuli towards the main Kozhikode area.

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The complaint states that during the trip, Shihab started speaking inappropriately to her. When the car reached the area near Kairali Theatre in Kozhikode, he allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted her. When she and her friends protested, he threatened them.

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The women then got out of the car, after which he allegedly made obscene gestures at them. This is all based on the statement they gave to the police. The Kasaba police registered a case based on their complaint and quickly took Shihab into custody. He was later produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody.