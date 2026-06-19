An investigation at the Elohim Global Worship Centre in Pathanamthitta has uncovered alleged abuse. A mentally challenged child, who has since been moved to safety, was reportedly among the victims. A 17-year-old whistleblower detailed physical assault, confinement, and being served stale food.

The alleged abuse case at the Elohim Global Worship Centre in Pathanamthitta has taken a disturbing turn, with investigators now confirming that a mentally challenged child was also among those allegedly subjected to physical abuse. Visual evidence accessed by media outlets reportedly shows injuries sustained by the child, intensifying concerns over conditions at the facility.

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Child Moved to Safety After Abuse Allegations

According to officials, the child had been staying at the centre while his mother worked abroad and his father, a daily-wage labourer, struggled to provide full-time care. Investigators allege that the child was physically assaulted for minor mistakes while under the institution's care.

Following the allegations, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) intervened and relocated the child to a safer environment.

Whistleblower's Statement Reveals Disturbing Details

The investigation gained momentum after a 17-year-old resident reported alleged abuse at the centre. Police have now recorded his statement, which contains serious allegations against staff members.

According to the teenager, staff allegedly attempted to use pepper spray on him on multiple occasions. He also claimed that residents were served stale and foul-smelling food. The boy further alleged that after attempting to flee the institution, he was caught, confined to a room, tied to a cot and physically assaulted.

Police Expand Investigation, More Charges Likely

Authorities believe the abuse may have affected more individuals than initially reported. Based on the evidence collected so far, the Idukki police have registered an FIR and expanded the scope of the investigation.

Police officials have indicated that additional charges are likely to be added as the probe progresses. A case has already been registered against three individuals associated with the institution, while legal action is also being prepared against the pastor linked to the facility.

Investigators have stated that the matter will be pursued thoroughly, with arrests expected in the coming days as authorities continue gathering evidence and recording statements from victims and witnesses.