    Panamaram double murder case: Court finds accused guilty; verdict on April 29

    The Mananthavady police arrested the accused in connection with the murder of an elderly couple at Panamaram in Wayanad district last September. Kesavan, a retired school teacher, and his wife Padmavathy were murdered by the accused on July 10, 2021.

    Panamaram double murder case: Court finds accused guilty; verdict on April 29
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    Wayanad: The Wayanad Additional District and Sessions Court found Arjun, accused in Panamaram double murder case guilty. The court stated that the verdict would be pronounced on April 26.

    The Mananthavady police arrested the accused in connection with the murder of an elderly couple at Panamaram in Wayanad district last September. Kesavan, a retired school teacher, and his wife Padmavathy were murdered by the accused on July 10, 2021. Keshavan was found dead on the spot, while Padmavathy succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Wayanad Govt Hospital.

    The accused was arrested based on forensic test results. He ran away and attempted suicide during the interrogation. Later, the accused confessed to the crime.

    Around 75 witnesses were examined including the investigating officer. The prosecution produced 179 documents and 39 exhibits in the court. The trial of the case was completed in December 2023. 

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
