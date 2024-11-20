CRICKET
Despite not playing in the T20 World Cup, Sanju Samson leads in sixes with 31 in 12 innings.
Rohit Sharma, who retired from captaincy after the T20 World Cup, hit 23 sixes in 11 innings.
Suryakumar Yadav is in third place with 22 sixes in 17 innings.
Tilak Varma is in fourth place with 21 sixes in just five innings.
Abhishek Sharma is in fifth place with 19 sixes in 11 innings.
Hardik Pandya is in sixth place with 19 sixes from 14 innings.
He played eight T20 innings this year and hit 16 sixes. The Rajasthan Royals player is in 7th place.
Rinku Singh hasn't had much luck this year, hitting only 16 sixes in 14 innings.
Dube, a member of India's World Cup squad, is in ninth place with 15 sixes in 13 innings.
Riyan Parag, who made his debut this year, got to play only six innings. He is in tenth place with nine sixes.