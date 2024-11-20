CRICKET

Top 10 cricketers with most T20 sixes in 2024

Image credits: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya Instagram

1. Sanju Samson (31)

Despite not playing in the T20 World Cup, Sanju Samson leads in sixes with 31 in 12 innings.

Image credits: Twitter

2. Rohit Sharma (23)

Rohit Sharma, who retired from captaincy after the T20 World Cup, hit 23 sixes in 11 innings.

Image credits: Getty

3. Suryakumar Yadav (22)

Suryakumar Yadav is in third place with 22 sixes in 17 innings.

Image credits: Twitter

4. Tilak Varma (21)

Tilak Varma is in fourth place with 21 sixes in just five innings.

Image credits: Getty

5. Abhishek Sharma (19)

Abhishek Sharma is in fifth place with 19 sixes in 11 innings.

Image credits: Instagram

6. Hardik Pandya (19)

Hardik Pandya is in sixth place with 19 sixes from 14 innings.

Image credits: Twitter

7. Yashasvi Jaiswal (16)

He played eight T20 innings this year and hit 16 sixes. The Rajasthan Royals player is in 7th place.

Image credits: Getty

8. Rinku Singh (16)

Rinku Singh hasn't had much luck this year, hitting only 16 sixes in 14 innings.

Image credits: Getty

9. Shivam Dube (15)

Dube, a member of India's World Cup squad, is in ninth place with 15 sixes in 13 innings.

Image credits: Getty

10. Riyan Parag (9)

Riyan Parag, who made his debut this year, got to play only six innings. He is in tenth place with nine sixes.

Image credits: Twitter
Find Next One