No extra charges, instantly download digital driving license: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

Kerala Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar announced that the state has implemented digital driving licenses, allowing users to download them immediately after passing the test. The initiative addresses complaints of delays in receiving physical licenses.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said that if you pass the driving test, you can download your digital license on the same day. Whether it's the police or the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) conducting checks, showing the digital license on your phone will suffice. The minister emphasized that, according to India's Motor Vehicles Act, authorities should not insist on a printed license.

Kerala has become the third state in India to implement digital driving licenses. Addressing recent rumors about a Rs 200 service charge for digital licenses, Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar clarified that the government has no such intention. He explained that only those who opt for a printed license need to pay the postal charges. However, this is not mandatory, as individuals can print the license themselves if needed, provided the QR code remains clear and legible.

The Minister also addressed the frequent complaints about delays in issuing driving licenses, stating that this prompted the government to introduce digital licenses. As the next step, the state plans to digitize RC books as well. To assist the public, the Minister shared a tutorial video on social media explaining how to download the digital license from the Parivahan website.
 

