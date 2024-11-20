Supreme Court restores criminal proceedings in evidence tampering case against Kerala MLA Antony Raju

Kerala MLA Antony Raju faces a setback in a 1990 evidence tampering case related to a drug seizure as Supreme Court restored criminal proceedings against him.

Supreme Court restores criminal proceedings in evidence tampering case against Kerala MLA Antony Raju dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

In a setback for former minister and MLA Antony Raju, the Supreme Court restored criminal proceedings in the evidence tampering case against him. The case involves allegations that Raju, then an advocate, tampered with key evidence in a drug case, leading to the acquittal of the accused. The court ruled that the accused should face trial, which must be completed within a year. Additionally, the court directed Antony Raju and the other accused to appear before the trial court on December 20. The verdict was delivered by a bench led by Justice C.T. Ravikumar.

Also Read: Kerala: Sandeep Varier meets Samastha President Jifri Thangal, presents handwritten copy of constitution

The case centers on an alleged incident in which Antony Raju, a junior lawyer at the time, tampered with crucial evidence—the underwear—in a drug case. This evidence was pivotal in a case involving an Australian citizen at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Following the High Court’s directive, an investigation into the tampering was initiated. Antony Raju filed a petition challenging the investigation order. In its affidavit to the Supreme Court, the government stated that Antony Raju, as the second accused, was guilty of the tampering.

The incident dates back to April 4, 1990, when the tampering allegedly occurred. Raju and court employee Jose are named as the first and second accused in the case.

Also Read: Palakkad Byelection: Voting begins with long queues at several polling booths

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Sandeep Varier meets Samastha President Jifri Thangal, presents handwritten copy of constitution dmn

Kerala: Sandeep Varier meets Samastha President Jifri Thangal, presents handwritten copy of constitution

Lionel Messi and Argentina football team to play in Kerala next year, announces Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman anr

Lionel Messi and Argentina football team to play in Kerala next year, announces Sports Minister V Abdurahiman

Karnataka: 23-year-old Malayali student found dead in Bengaluru residence anr

Karnataka: 23-year-old Malayali student found dead in Bengaluru residence

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-118 November 20 2024 live first prize winner Rs 1 crore winning ticket prize money anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-118 November 20 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

Palakkad byelection: Voting begins with long queues at several polling booths november 20 2024 anr

Palakkad Byelection: Voting begins with long queues at several polling booths

Recent Stories

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028 vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028

Delhi Pollution Crisis: 7 foods to improve lung health ATG

Delhi Pollution Crisis: 7 foods to improve lung health

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique remembers father Baba Siddique on emotional polling day AJR

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique remembers father Baba Siddique on emotional polling day

India Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH) snt

India-Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH)

Maharashtra Elections: Rajkummar Rao Kartik Aaryan, Sunil Shetty and other actors cast vote ATG

Maharashtra Elections: Rajkumar Rao to Kartik Aaryan; actors cast vote

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon