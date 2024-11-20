Lionel Messi and Argentina football team to play in Kerala next year, announces Sports Minister V Abdurahiman

Kerala's Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has confirmed that the Argentina football team, including Lionel Messi, will visit Kerala next year for a match. Discussions with the team's management were held in Spain. The match is expected to take place in Kochi.

Kochi: Kerala's Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman officially confirmed on Wednesday (Nov 20) that the Argentina football team, including superstar Lionel Messi, will be visiting Kerala. During a press conference, the minister shared that discussions were held with the Argentina team management in Spain, and the match will take place in Kerala next year. Messi will participate in the event, and Kochi is being considered as the primary venue due to the capacity of the stadium. The opponent team will be announced later. To facilitate the event, FIFA officials will also be visiting Kerala.

The Kerala government has secured an agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to host the Argentina national football team in the state. Two matches will be played in Kerala, with Minister V. Abdurahiman, who headed the delegation, expressing optimism following discussions with AFA officials in Madrid. These talks focused on the potential visit of the World Cup-winning Argentina team (1978, 1986, and 2022) to Kerala.

“We have held excellent discussions on how an exhibition match of the Argentina team could be held in Kerala and as a follow-up on our discussion, a delegation of the AFA will be visiting Kerala shortly,” Abdurahiman earlier said in a statement.

Additionally, the AFA expressed interest in partnering with the Kerala government to set up football academies in the state, a move that Minister V. Abdurahiman believes could significantly enhance the region's sports infrastructure. In the football-crazy northern districts of Kerala, the Argentina team, led by Lionel Messi, enjoys a large fan base, making the proposed visit an exciting and impactful development for the state.

In addition to discussions with the Argentina Football Association, the Kerala delegation also met with sports officials in Spain to explore potential collaborations aimed at improving the state's sports infrastructure.

Latest Videos