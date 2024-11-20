Lionel Messi and Argentina football team to play in Kerala next year, announces Sports Minister V Abdurahiman

Kerala's Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has confirmed that the Argentina football team, including Lionel Messi, will visit Kerala next year for a match. Discussions with the team's management were held in Spain. The match is expected to take place in Kochi.

Lionel Messi and Argentina football team to play in Kerala next year, announces Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Kochi: Kerala's Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman officially confirmed on Wednesday (Nov 20) that the Argentina football team, including superstar Lionel Messi, will be visiting Kerala. During a press conference, the minister shared that discussions were held with the Argentina team management in Spain, and the match will take place in Kerala next year. Messi will participate in the event, and Kochi is being considered as the primary venue due to the capacity of the stadium. The opponent team will be announced later. To facilitate the event, FIFA officials will also be visiting Kerala. 

The Kerala government has secured an agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to host the Argentina national football team in the state. Two matches will be played in Kerala, with Minister V. Abdurahiman, who headed the delegation, expressing optimism following discussions with AFA officials in Madrid. These talks focused on the potential visit of the World Cup-winning Argentina team (1978, 1986, and 2022) to Kerala.

“We have held excellent discussions on how an exhibition match of the Argentina team could be held in Kerala and as a follow-up on our discussion, a delegation of the AFA will be visiting Kerala shortly,” Abdurahiman earlier said in a statement.

Additionally, the AFA expressed interest in partnering with the Kerala government to set up football academies in the state, a move that Minister V. Abdurahiman believes could significantly enhance the region's sports infrastructure. In the football-crazy northern districts of Kerala, the Argentina team, led by Lionel Messi, enjoys a large fan base, making the proposed visit an exciting and impactful development for the state.

In addition to discussions with the Argentina Football Association, the Kerala delegation also met with sports officials in Spain to explore potential collaborations aimed at improving the state's sports infrastructure.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

Recent Stories

HomeTriangle Reports Surge in Home Services During The Festive Season

HomeTriangle Reports Surge in Home Services During The Festive Season

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028 vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028

Delhi Pollution Crisis: 7 foods to improve lung health ATG

Delhi Pollution Crisis: 7 foods to improve lung health

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique remembers father Baba Siddique on emotional polling day AJR

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique remembers father Baba Siddique on emotional polling day

India Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH) snt

India-Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon