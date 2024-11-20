'Was given script, not meant for public release': Influencer's U-turn on Abu Azmi rant video goes viral| WATCH

Shamita Yadav, a content creator and social media influencer better known as 'Ranting Gola', has landed in hot water after a fiery video of her targeting Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi went viral.

Shamita Yadav, a content creator and social media influencer better known as 'Ranting Gola', has landed in hot water after a fiery video of her targeting Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi went viral. The video, which accused Azmi of neglecting critical issues in his constituency, drew sharp reactions from supporters. However, Yadav later released a clarification, claiming the 'video was scripted and not meant for public release'.

In the video that sent social media into a frenzy, Yadav launched a scathing attack on Azmi, holding him accountable for alleged inaction on pressing issues like drug-related crimes and environmental hazards in Govandi constituency.

“There has been an increase in drug-related issues for the last 15 years, and the one constant in this time has been Abu Asim Azmi. He hasn’t filed a single letter to police for drug investigations. If you can’t do your job, step aside,” she asserted.

She added, “In a place where drugs are causing young lives to be lost, only two cases were registered under NDPC from 2009 to 2021. Are you pocketing funds or running this dirty business yourself?”

Yadav didn’t stop there. Turning her ire to Govandi’s environmental plight, she said, “Govandi has become a graveyard of biomedical waste, and the smoke from SMS companies is choking its residents. Most of Mumbai’s TB patients are from here. If you can’t fix this, burn your shame with the next batch of waste.”

“This election, vote not for any politician but for your own safety and your family’s future.”

Clarification and U-Turn

As the video gained momentum, drawing both praise and backlash, Yadav released a clarification video. Denying ownership of the views expressed, she stated, “The video that has gone viral was a trial recording based on a script provided to me. It was never verified or intended for public release. These are not my personal viewpoints, nor have I verified the information in it.”

Yadav also emphasized that the video wasn’t shared on any of her social media platforms, hinting at an unauthorized leak.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Maharashtra has started voting in the 2024 assembly election today across all 288 constituencies at 7 am, with polling scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. The results will be declared on November 23. The high-stakes campaign wrapped up on Monday, featuring prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who urged voters to participate in large numbers.

Maharashtra will witness a showdown between two major political alliances: the ruling coalition ‘Mahayuti’ comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that includes the Indian National Congress (INC), Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Also read: Delhi breathes poison! Could air pollution be silent contributor to chronic kidney disease? What experts say

Latest Videos