Karnataka: 23-year-old Malayali student found dead in Bengaluru residence

Bengaluru: A Malayali student Muhammad Shamil (23), a native of Meppadi in Wayanad, was found dead in his residence in Rajanukunte, Bengaluru. His body was discovered in a decomposed state. His friends, who were unable to contact him, grew suspicious when he did not open the door when they arrived. They alerted the police, who investigated the matter.

Following the police investigation, the body was found in a decomposed state. Shamil (23), a third-year BBA student at MS Ramaiah College, had been living in Rajanukunte, Bengaluru. After conducting the inquest, the police sent the body to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The funeral was arranged by All India KMCC activists, and the body was transported back to his hometown.

He is survived by his mother Wahidha, and his siblings Afrin Mohammed and Tanveer Ahmed. The burial will take place at the Meppadi Juma Masjid cemetery.



