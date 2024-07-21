Nipah virus claims 14-year-old's life in Kerala's Malappuram

A 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who was diagnosed with the Nipah virus, passed away at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Sunday, after remaining critical for two days.

A 14-year-old boy from Malappuram's Pandikkad Panchayat, who had tested positive for the Nipah virus, succumbed to the illness at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Sunday. The teenager, who was in critical condition since Saturday, was on life support before passing away. Health Minister Veena George had earlier confirmed that the boy was receiving treatment at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the 9th-grade student from Chemprassery in Pandikkad panchayat may have contracted the Nipah virus after consuming an Indian hog plum during a school outing with friends. The child began showing symptoms on July 15 and was officially diagnosed with Nipah on July 20. One person who had close contact with the child is now exhibiting symptoms, and all individuals on the contact list are under medical observation.

Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, said on Saturday (July 20) that a 14-year-old boy from Perinthalmanna has preliminarily tested positive for Nipah virus at a Kozhikode lab.

Restrictions have been imposed in the Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats. Currently, 246 individuals are under observation, with 63 classified as high-risk.

The child's health began to deteriorate five days ago, starting with a fever that prompted a visit to a pediatrician in Malappuram. As the fever persisted, he was admitted to a nearby private hospital, and later transferred to Moulana Hospital in Perinthalmanna and then to another private hospital in Kozhikode as his condition continued to worsen. Currently, the child's parents and uncle are under close medical surveillance, in accordance with the health department's guidelines.

