Centre allocates Rs 72 cr to Kerala for disaster mitigation, Rs 1,115.67 cr in total to various states

The Union government has allocated Rs 1,115.67 crore to various states for disaster mitigation efforts, with Kerala receiving Rs 72 crore.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

New Delhi: The Union government has allocated Rs 72 crore to Kerala for disaster mitigation efforts, as part of a broader allocation of Rs 1,115.67 crore to various states. This decision was made by a high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Other states receiving significant funds include Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, each receiving Rs 139 crore, and the northeastern states, which will receive Rs 378 crore in total. Kerala and Karnataka are each allocated Rs 72 crore, while Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will receive Rs 50 crore each. These funds are specifically aimed at mitigating the impact of landslides in vulnerable areas.

The northeastern states benefiting from the allocation include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Additionally, Rs 115.67 crore has been earmarked for disaster preparedness training across all states. 

Earlier, the same committee had allocated Rs 3,075.65 crore for flood mitigation projects in seven cities. According to a press release from the central government, a total of Rs 21,476 crore has been allocated to various states this year for disaster management and mitigation.

