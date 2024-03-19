Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Which way will Kottayam swing this time?

The upcoming Lok Sabha election is poised to be a challenging battle in Kottayam constituency for LDF candidate and sitting MP Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (M), with UDF's two-time MP Francis George of the Kerala Congress (J) entering the fray. Adding to the competition is the participation of BDJS, an NDA ally, with Thushar Vellappally expected to be the candidate, promising to intensify the contest.

The Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency, known as the stronghold of Kerala Congress, has witnessed significant political shifts, including splits and changes in alliances. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Thomas Chazhikkadan, a leader of the Mani faction within Kerala Congress, emerged victorious as part of the UDF. However, following a split in 2020, Chazhikkadan has switched sides to join the LDF. In the upcoming elections, Chazhikkadan will contest as a candidate for the Left, while Francis George represents the UDF and Tushar Vellappally stands for the NDA.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Rajmohan Unnithan retain Kasaragod?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Kottayam constituency saw Thomas Chazhikkadan, a leader of the Kerala Congress (M) faction, representing the UDF. VN Vasavan contested for the LDF, while Adv PC Thomas, an independent candidate from the Kerala Congress faction contested as an independent candidate for NDA.

In the Kottayam constituency, where 910,648 people cast their votes, Thomas Chazhikkadan of the Kerala Congress (M) faction secured a significant victory margin of 106,251 votes. Chazhikkadan garnered 421,046 votes, while VN Vasavan received 314,787 votes, and PC Thomas obtained 154,658 votes. In the previous 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jose K Mani from the K M Mani faction won in Kottayam with a substantial majority of 120,599 votes, highlighting the political influence of the Kerala Congress Mani Group in the constituency.

The split within the Kerala Congress in 2020 significantly altered the political landscape in the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. On October 14, 2020, the Mani faction parted ways with the UDF and aligned with the LDF. Thomas Chazhikkadan, who stood in solidarity with Jos K Mani during the split, retained his position as a Member of Parliament. Notably, Chazhikkadan, who previously defeated VN Vasavan, one of CPM's prominent leaders in the district, is now contesting from the Kerala Congress (M) faction for the LDF in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election in Kottayam.

Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction leader K Francis George has emerged as the UDF candidate in the upcoming elections for the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. On the other hand, Tushar Vellappally is representing the NDA, contesting from the seat allocated to BDJS. The political landscape in Kottayam, known for its tumultuous Kerala Congress politics, awaits the verdict that will shape its future.

Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency is comprised of Piravom in Ernakulam District and Pala, Katturutthi, Vaikom, Etumanoor, Kottayam and Puthupally assembly constituencies in Kottayam District. Considering the 2021 assembly elections, UDF has the upper hand in Kottayam. However, it is expected that the LDF will see strong competition when the Kerala Congress (M) faction and the CPM join the fray.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Attingal constituency profile, voting trends, and more