Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce News: Actress drops 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event amid rumors

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sparked divorce rumors when her Dubai event display dropped "Bachchan" from her name. However, reports clarify it was for professional purposes, not a name change.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 9:23 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, where she captivated audiences with her speech on women's empowerment. Her presence and words earned admiration from fans and netizens alike, who praised her grace and eloquence.

 

During the event, as Aishwarya made her way to the stage, a screen behind her read "Aishwarya Rai | International Star," omitting her marital surname, Bachchan. This sparked widespread speculation on social media, fueling rumors of a potential rift with husband Abhishek Bachchan.

 

The omission of "Bachchan" led to a wave of concern among fans, especially given the ongoing divorce rumors surrounding the couple. However, reports suggest the event used Aishwarya’s maiden name purely for professional representation, with no official statement on dropping her surname.

Despite the online chatter, Aishwarya’s verified Instagram profile still lists her as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dismissing any claims of her removing the Bachchan name. Fans remain reassured by her continued use of the full surname across official channels.

 


 

Recently, Aishwarya was spotted at Mumbai airport after her Dubai trip, looking effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble. Despite the media buzz, her appearance indicated no distress, leaving fans to focus on her professional achievements.

