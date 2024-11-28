Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-549 November 28 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 549: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Nov 29). 
 

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 9:19 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 549: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 549 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-549 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

