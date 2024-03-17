Lok Sabha Election 2024: Attingal constituency profile, voting trends, and more

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Kerala's Attingal constituency are gearing up for a triangular contest involving the state's three major political fronts. Notable candidates in Attingal include two Members of Parliament and one legislator, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle.

Thiruvananthapuram: Attingal holds significance as a prominent constituency in Kerala during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Constituting Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara, and Kattakkada assembly segments, it encompasses a diverse electorate in Thiruvananthapuram district. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the question of who will emerge victorious in Attingal, where Anirudhan Sampath of the CPI(M) lost his ground in 2019, remains open.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Pathanamthitta witness triangular contest?

Following the formation of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency in 2009, A Sampath of the CPM became the first two-time MP, serving in 2009 and 2014. However, the political landscape shifted in the 2019 elections. Adoor Prakash of the Congress contested for the UDF while sitting MP Dr. A Sampath of the CPM represented the LDF, and Sobha Surendran of the BJP stood for the NDA.

In the 2019 elections, a total of 9,93,614 voters cast their ballots in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, out of a total of 13,50,710 eligible voters, resulting in a polling percentage of 74.48%. Adoor Prakash secured victory and entered the Lok Sabha by defeating the incumbent MP A Sampath, amidst a wave favoring the UDF across Kerala. Adoor Prakash achieved a significant majority, winning by 38,247 votes.

In the 2019 elections, Adoor Prakash secured victory by nearly 40,000 votes in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. This marked a significant turnaround from the 2014 elections, where A Sampath had won with a majority of 69,378 votes.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Union Minister V Muraleedharan as the NDA candidate. In contrast, the CPM's candidate is V Joy, a prominent figure in Thiruvananthapuram district, replacing A Sampath. Congress, facing challenges in retaining sitting MPs in Kerala, aims to retain the constituency through Adoor Prakash.

With the entry of strong contenders into the field, a significant increase in the polling percentage can be anticipated for the upcoming elections. In the previous election, the BJP notably raised the voting percentage from 10.53% in 2014 to 24.97% in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Constituency Profile: Chalakudy has seen political fortunes swing time and again