Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How EVM was used for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram

In the 1999 elections in Kerala, the people of Thiruvananthapuram cast their votes using electronic voting machines for the first time. K Karunakaran's tactics secured victory for the Congress in this constituency.

In 1999, Thiruvananthapuram witnessed the first Lok Sabha election in Kerala to be conducted using electronic voting machines (EVMs). This historic election saw a strategic move by K Karunakaran's Congress, which retained the constituency by fielding a young candidate. Despite strong competition from O. Rajagopal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kaniyapuram Ramachandran of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Karunakaran's tactics secured victory for his party in the constituency.

Also Read: Kerala: Police book African footballer, 15 others in Malappuram clash

Although the electronic voting machine was tested in North Paravur in 1982, it was first used in a Lok Sabha election in 1999. Thiruvananthapuram residents experienced voting for the Lok Sabha using these machines for the first time. The constituency witnessed a fierce contest during this historic election. Kaniyapuram Ramachandran was appointed by the Communist Party of India (CPI) to contest in Thiruvananthapuram in 1999, succeeding KV Surendranath.

When K. Karunakaran shifted to contest from Mukundapuram, he suggested the name of a young candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. This candidate was VS Sivakumar, a leader from the Youth Congress. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded O Rajagopal, announcing that he would become a Union Minister if victorious.

In 1991, there was a significant political upheaval in Kerala's electoral landscape. The Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate, EJ Vijayamma, filed as an independent candidate, defying the party's decision. This move led to a clash within the party ranks. Additionally, the electronic voting machine was implemented on a trial basis in urban areas, marking a significant shift in the electoral process.

During this time, there was a campaign highlighting the uncertainty associated with the new voting technology, with the slogan "whoever wins will lose." Candidates and activists worked diligently to educate voters on how to use electronic voting machines effectively. Finally, VS Sivakumar emerged victorious in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, defeating senior leaders with a majority of 14,485 votes. Meanwhile, the rebel CPI candidate, EJ Vijayamma, won in Kaniyapuram with 19,652 votes.