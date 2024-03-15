Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police book African footballer, 15 others in Malappuram clash

    The football player from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, Dairrassouba Hassane Junior was physically assaulted by a crowd in Kerala's Malappuram on Thursday (Mar 14). The Areekode police have booked a case against him and 15 people in the incident.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    Malappuram: During a Sevens football tournament in Kerala's Malappuram district, a football player from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, Dairrassouba Hassane Junior, was chased and physically assaulted by a crowd on Thursday (Mar 14). A viral video captured the disturbing incident, showing a group of individuals beating up the player in an open ground. The altercation occurred reportedly after the footballer allegedly kicked one of the individuals. However, in his complaint, the footballer stated that the crowd racially abused him. The Areekode police have recorded Hassane's complaint regarding the incident.

    Speaking to media, Hassane Junior stated that he was called an ‘African monkey’ and ‘black cat’, and pelted stones which hit his head.

    Dairrassouba Hassane Junior was recruited to participate in sevens football, a variant of football popular in Kerala characterized by seven players on each team and typically played on smaller pitches than traditional football fields. Football clubs often enlist semi-professional foreign players, primarily from West Africa, for major tournaments. The Sevens Football Association (SFA) typically regulates these organized competitions. Hassane was representing the football club Jawahar Mavoor in the tournament.

    The Areekode police registered a non-bailable case against 15 identifiable people. The charges include wounding with a weapon, attempted culpable homicide, assault causing injury and racial abuse.

    The police have also filed against Hassane based on the complaint of a native of Areekode. The latter in his complaint stated that he was beaten up by Hassane when he came to watch the tournament. Hassane Junior has been booked for threatening, beating and using foul language.

    The football star had told Asianet News that the spectators were provoking him by calling him a black monkey and when he went to question them the violence broke out. Hassane added that he was afraid to play in Kerala and would file a complaint with the Ivory Coast Embassy.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
