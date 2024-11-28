Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as MP, joins Rahul and Sonia in Parliament as third MP from Gandhi family

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (Nov 28). With this victory, Priyanka became the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (Nov 28). Notably, Priyanka Gandhi became the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament. She won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a decisive margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. The constituency, known as a Congress bastion, saw a three-way contest involving Priyanka Gandhi, BJP candidate Navya Haridas, and CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri.

She contested the Wayanad seat as a representative of the United Democratic Front (UDF). The seat had been vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who had previously held the Wayanad seat but moved to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after winning the Lok Sabha election from there earlier this year.

Priyanka's victory marks the first time in decades that all three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family — Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka — are serving in Parliament simultaneously.

"I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own," Priyanka, who is also the Congress general secretary, said in a post on X.

"To my mother, Robert and my two jewels- Raihan and Miraya, no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage you give me. And to my brother, Rahul, you are the bravest of them all… thank you for showing me the way and having my back, always," she said.

Sonia Gandhi chose not to contest the 2024 general elections from Rae Bareli and was elected to the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, her children, Rahul and Priyanka, will represent the family in the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka now joins a group of MPs who have family members in either house of Parliament. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav both hold Lok Sabha seats. Akhilesh Yadav won the Kannauj seat, while Dimple was elected from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, Akhilesh’s cousins, Akshay Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, were elected from Ferozabad and Badaun, respectively. The Yadav family also shares ties with Lalu Yadav's family.

