Kolkata Weather update: Cyclone Fengal to impact Bengal? Rain expected in various parts

Cyclone Fengal has started its impact. Although this cyclone will not directly affect Bengal, it may hinder the arrival of winter. This is the forecast given by the Alipore Meteorological Office

Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal has formed in the Bay of Bengal. It has already started showing its impact in the state and it's adjoining areas

Fengal's Impact

According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, it may turn into a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday night. However, heavy rain will start in the coastal areas before that. Heavy rain has already started in the Tamil Nadu coast

Cyclone Landfall

According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, the cyclone will hit the Tamil Nadu coast. It is currently located 770 km south-southeast of Chennai. This cyclone has been named by Saudi Arabia

Impact on Bengal

The Meteorological Department has not yet clearly stated how much the direct impact of the cyclone will be. But it can affect winter

Rain Forecast in Winter

The weather in all districts of South Bengal will remain dry till November 28. However, light rain may occur in two districts of South Bengal - South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore on November 29

Rain on November 30

Rain may occur on the 30th in North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore. After that, it will rain on December 1 in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore

Temperature will rise

The minimum temperature in Gangetic West Bengal will rise by 2-3 degrees in the next 2 days. From the 2nd, the weather in all districts of South Bengal will remain dry. There is no possibility of rain anywhere else

Cloudy Sky

However, from today, i.e., November 27, the sky in the coastal districts will be cloudy. However, the impact of northerly winds will decrease somewhat

Fengal's Impact

Heavy to very heavy rain will occur in some parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday. Scattered very heavy rain may occur in a few places in Handloom. Heavy to very heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday

Will remain till Friday

According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, Fengal's impact will remain in several states of South India till Friday. The weather will improve from Saturday

