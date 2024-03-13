Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Pathanamthitta witness triangular contest?

In the 2024 Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Thomas Isaac from CPM, Anto Anthony from Congress, and Anil K Antony from NDA are key candidates. The constituency expects to witness a triangular fight in the election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pathanamthitta was a constituency closely contested by all three political fronts. The election took place amidst a special situation related to the Sabarimala women's entry issue, which added to the intensity of the contest. As we look ahead to the 2024 elections, the circumstances have changed. It remains to be seen whether Pathanamthitta will exhibit the same level of bravery and political engagement as witnessed in the previous election, especially considering the evolving political landscape and any shifts in voter sentiment.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency comprises Kanjirapally and Poonjar in Kottayam district, along with Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, Konni, and Adoor in Pathanamthitta. The current Member of Parliament is Anto Antony of the Congress party, who has won three times from this constituency since 2009. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the unique social conditions in the constituency led to the impression of a triangular contest. Anto Antony of the UDF, Veena George from the CPM for LDF, and BJP's K Surendran for NDA were the prominent candidates. Despite a fierce battle, Antony emerged victorious for the third time with a majority of 44,243 votes.

Out of the total 10,27,378 votes polled, Anto Antony secured 380,927 votes, Veena George received 3,36,684 votes, and K Surendran garnered 2,97,396 votes. The voting percentage in the constituency was 74.30.

In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the situation in the Pathanamthitta constituency differs from the unique social conditions of 2019. This time, former Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Isaac has entered the arena as the candidate for the CPM, while Congress candidate Anto Anthony is vying for his fourth consecutive MP position from Pathanamthitta. Amidst ongoing controversies such as the KIIFB Masala bond issue, Isaac aims to make inroads into national politics.

Anil K Antony, who joined the BJP last year, is representing the NDA in the elections. Anil Anthony's primary challenge is to overcome the votes captured by K Surendran in the 2019 elections. Additionally, there is speculation about whether PC George's initial displeasure with the candidate announcement will influence the outcome of the election. The dynamics of the contest have shifted, and the results will depend on various factors, including voter sentiment and political strategies employed by the candidates and their respective parties.

