Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi

    Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi said that Padmaja Venugopal joined the BJP on her own will. The BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha election in Thrissur also expressed hope in increasing the vote share in the constituency. 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    Thrissur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Thrissur for the Lok Sabha election Suresh Gopi on Wednesday (Mar 13) said that no one invited Padmaja Venugopal, former Congress leader to the BJP and she joined the party of her own free will. Suresh Gopi stated that the BJP central leadership has acknowledged Padmaja's desire to join the party, and he too would comply if asked by the central leaders.

    Also read: Performance vs 15 years of non-performance: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar sums up contest with Shashi Tharoor

    The actor-politician expressed his belief that the anti-incumbency sentiment in the state, evident from the people's behavior during the campaign, is not solely driven by religious sentiments. He expressed hope that as a result, the BJP's vote percentage would increase.

    Suresh Gopi also pledged to construct an elevated highway in Thrissur if he emerges victorious. Regarding his opinion on the Sabari K Rice, released by the state government as an alternative to the central government's Bharat Rice, he expressed the sentiment that it is essential for the government to at least provide rice to the people.

    Padmaja Venugopal who recently quit the grand old party, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (Mar 07) in New Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She was the KPCC general secretary and daughter of the late former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran. Her decision comes after discussions with the party's national leaders in Delhi.

    She faced successive electoral defeats in the Thrissur constituency in the last two assembly elections and the 2004 Lok Sabha election from Mukundapuram, prompting her to consider other options. Additionally, the delay in constructing K. Karunakaran's memorial by the Congress leadership reportedly contributed to Padmaja's decision to shift allegiance to the BJP.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today rkn

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-88 March 13 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-88 March 13 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Performance vs 15 years of non-performance: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar sums up contest with Shashi Tharoor anr

    Performance vs 15 years of non-performance: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar sums up contest with Shashi Tharoor

    Kerala: Sale of Sabari K-Rice to be launched by CM Pinarayi Vijayan; Know rates of rice and more rkn

    Kerala: Sale of Sabari K-Rice to be launched by CM Pinarayi Vijayan; Know rates of rice and more

    Kerala's power consumption goes up amid rising temperatures; KSEB in crisis anr

    Kerala's power consumption goes up amid rising temperatures; KSEB in crisis

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected

    Cash-strapped Pakistan's 'desperation' exposed? Misprinted one-sided notes in Karachi bank goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan's 'desperation' exposed? Misprinted one-sided notes in Karachi bank goes viral (WATCH)

    Football Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals osf

    Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years? RKK

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years?

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today rkn

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon