Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi said that Padmaja Venugopal joined the BJP on her own will. The BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha election in Thrissur also expressed hope in increasing the vote share in the constituency.

Thrissur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Thrissur for the Lok Sabha election Suresh Gopi on Wednesday (Mar 13) said that no one invited Padmaja Venugopal, former Congress leader to the BJP and she joined the party of her own free will. Suresh Gopi stated that the BJP central leadership has acknowledged Padmaja's desire to join the party, and he too would comply if asked by the central leaders.

Also read: Performance vs 15 years of non-performance: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar sums up contest with Shashi Tharoor

The actor-politician expressed his belief that the anti-incumbency sentiment in the state, evident from the people's behavior during the campaign, is not solely driven by religious sentiments. He expressed hope that as a result, the BJP's vote percentage would increase.

Suresh Gopi also pledged to construct an elevated highway in Thrissur if he emerges victorious. Regarding his opinion on the Sabari K Rice, released by the state government as an alternative to the central government's Bharat Rice, he expressed the sentiment that it is essential for the government to at least provide rice to the people.

Padmaja Venugopal who recently quit the grand old party, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (Mar 07) in New Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She was the KPCC general secretary and daughter of the late former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran. Her decision comes after discussions with the party's national leaders in Delhi.

She faced successive electoral defeats in the Thrissur constituency in the last two assembly elections and the 2004 Lok Sabha election from Mukundapuram, prompting her to consider other options. Additionally, the delay in constructing K. Karunakaran's memorial by the Congress leadership reportedly contributed to Padmaja's decision to shift allegiance to the BJP.