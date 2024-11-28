CM Yogi launches 'PMC 24x7' app for seamless municipal services in Prayagraj

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new Solid Waste Management Control Room, Citizen Facilitation Center, and the "PMC 24x7" mobile app in Prayagraj. These initiatives aim to improve waste management, enhance citizen services, and ensure a clean Mahakumbh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Solid Waste Management (SWM) Control Room and Citizen Facilitation Center in the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. Additionally, he launched the "PMC 24x7" mobile app and the digital website of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, introducing citizen-centric services aimed at enhancing convenience and efficiency.

These initiatives, launched in collaboration with Prayagraj Smart City, are designed to ensure a clean Mahakumbh and provide seamless services to residents. The SWM Control Room will not only strengthen the city's waste management system but also make accessing municipal services easier for the public.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi highlighted the transformative power of technology in urban governance, stating, “Prayagraj is setting a new benchmark for citizen-centric governance in the country. I commend this innovative approach by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation to improve the quality of life for its citizens.”

These facilities will be available from mobile app and digital website

In addition to launching the "PMC 24x7" mobile app, the e-governance platform has also been upgraded to enhance citizen services. This update will enable residents to access a range of facilities quickly and conveniently through both the mobile app and the digital website, making interactions with the municipal corporation more seamless and user-friendly.

Convenient Online Payments: Citizens can now pay property and water taxes online, with additional features to view, download, and manage billing records.

Enhanced Grievance Redressal System : Register complaints across seven municipal departments in over 55 categories and track resolutions seamlessly.

: Register complaints across seven municipal departments in over 55 categories and track resolutions seamlessly. Streamlined Licensing : Apply, renew, and manage 89 different types of licenses online.

Additional Civic Amenities:

- Access public toilet locations through the app.

- Share feedback and suggestions via a digital suggestion box.

- View contact details of municipal corporation offices and officials.

- Monitor real-time air quality index (AQI) updates.

- Access a voluntary blood donor directory.

- Explore information about city tourist spots, transport routes, and main attractions.

- Find details of public help centers and emergency contact numbers.

- Utilize an emergency call button for immediate assistance.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Energy and Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Mayor Prayagraj Ganesh Kesarwani, Principal Secretary Urban Development Department Amrit Abhijat and Municipal Commissioner Chandramohan Garg were present in the program.

