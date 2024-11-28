Karisma to Sangeeta: 8 B-wood actresses who stayed single post-divorce

Entertainment
Some Bollywood actresses haven't remarried after divorce. Let's learn about these women…
Sangeeta Bijlani married cricketer Azharuddin. They divorced after 14 years. Sangeeta didn't become a mother and remains single.
Karisma Kapoor married Delhi businessman Sanjay Kapoor and had 2 children. They divorced after 13 years. Karisma hasn't remarried.
Amrita Singh married Saif Ali Khan and had 2 children. They divorced after 13 years. Amrita is single, raising her children.
Manisha Koirala married Samrat Dahal. They divorced after 2 years. Manisha has no children and is single.
Chitrangda Singh married Jyoti Randhawa and they had a son. They divorced after 14 years. Chitrangda hasn't remarried.
Mahima Chaudhry married Bobby Mukherjee and had a daughter. They divorced after 7 years. Mahima hasn't remarried.
Konkona Sen Sharma had Ranvir Shorey's child before marriage. They married after their son was born and divorced after 10 years. She is single.
Pooja Bhatt married Manish Makhicha. They didn't have children and divorced after 13 years. Pooja hasn't remarried.
