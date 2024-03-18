Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: It's K Sudhakaran vs MV Jayarajan in Kannur

    Lok Sabha election 2024 Kannur constituency: The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Kannur, Kerala, is set to witness a fierce battle between the UDF and LDF. K Sudhakaran is again contesting in Kannur for the UDF-led Congress.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: It's K Sudhakaran vs MV Jayarajan in Kannur anr
    Kannur is a significant constituency in Kerala, drawing political attention in every Lok Sabha election. It comprises seven assembly constituencies, including Thaliparamba, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadom, Mattannur, and Peravoor, situated in Kannur district, known as a stronghold of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM). In the 2021 assembly elections, only Irikkur and Peravoor were won by the Congress, while the LDF ally Congress (Secular) secured victory in the Kannur assembly constituency. CPI(M) MLAs from all other constituencies were elected to the Kerala assembly.

    After the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency was formed in 1977, the Communist Party of India's (CPI) CK Chandrapan was the first MP. After this, in 1980, K Kunjambu of the Indian National Congress was elected to the Lok Sabha. Congress's Mullapally Ramachandran was MP from Kannur constituency five times from 1984 onwards. But CPM retained the Kannur constituency in 1999 and 2004 through AP Abdulla Kutty.

    In 2009, the Congress candidate K Sudhakaran emerged victorious in Kannur, marking a shift in political dynamics. However, in 2014, the constituency returned to the Left fold with the victory of CPM's PK Sreemathi teacher. The trend reversed once more in 2019 when K Sudhakaran reclaimed victory.

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the primary fight in Kannur was between K Sudhakaran of the Congress and the sitting MP PK Sreemathi Teacher of the CPI(M). CK Padmanabhan represented the BJP in the election. K Sudhakaran secured victory with a significant margin of 94,559 votes, receiving a total of 529,741 votes. PK Sreemathi garnered 435,182 votes, while CK Padmanabhan received 68,509 votes.

    In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, K Sudhakaran is again contesting in Kannur for the UDF-led Congress. As Sudhakaran aims to secure another victory as the sitting MP, CPIM's MV Jayarajan is contesting as the LDF candidate in the upcoming elections. Presently, MV Jayarajan is the district secretary of Kannur.

    The upcoming election in Kannur promises an exciting battle between two prominent leaders of the region. With C Raghunathan as the BJP candidate, the contest is likely to be a direct showdown between the UDF and LDF, based on past trends in the constituency.
     

