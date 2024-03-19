Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive

The police stated that the dress was found from the accused's home. However, his wife attempted to burn some items after his wife learned of the arrival of police. Anu (26), whose body was discovered in a canal at Perambra, was confirmed to have been murdered during a robbery attempt.

Kozhikode: The wife of the accused in the Anu murder case tried to destroy the crucial evidence today. The police came to accused Mujeeb's home in search of clothes worn by him during the crime. The police said that these clothes were recovered from the house of the accused. However, his wife tried to burn some things after getting the information about the arrival of the police.

Anu (26), whose body was discovered in a canal at Perambra, was confirmed to have been murdered during a robbery attempt, according to police reports on Sunday. The investigative team nabbed the accused from his house, who is implicated in numerous criminal cases, including rape, in Malappuram on Saturday.

55 cases are pending against the accused, including a rape case. The police also started the collection of evidence at the crime location with the accused Mujeeb Rahman this morning. The bike used by the accused was found in Edavannapara. The bike was parked on the roadside at Edavannapara junction. The coat worn by the accused was also found on the bike and the accused stole the bike from Mattannur on the 11th. The police have already examined around 100 CCTV cameras in connection with Anu's murder and are now investigating whether the accused has committed more similar crimes.