A woman in Kochi's Kadavanthra has filed a police complaint after her pictures were morphed and spread on Telegram groups. The police are now set to question one of her relatives in connection with the case.

Kochi: Another morphing case has now come up, this time in Kadavanthra, Ernakulam. A woman from Muvattupuzha, who lives in the city for work, has filed the complaint.

She said her pictures, some from her Instagram account and others that a relative had, are being spread on Telegram groups after being morphed. Based on her complaint, the Kadavanthra police will call in her relative for questioning.

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Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Kottayam, a student has been arrested for morphing pictures of his classmates. The accused, Ajmal, is a B.Tech student at Mangalam College in Ettumanoor. He had morphed photos of his classmates and saved them on his phone.

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When other students found the pictures, they immediately informed the police. Ajmal was arrested and later released on bail. A police check confirmed that he had not sent the pictures to anyone and had only stored them on his phone.