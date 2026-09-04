An automobile engineering student, Aromal Unni, has built his own Lamborghini replica! He used a Ford Ikon's engine and tech like 3D printing. This dream project took him four years and cost ₹13 lakh to complete.

Charummood: An automobile engineering student has grabbed everyone's attention by building his very own replica of a Lamborghini, a car that usually costs crores. Aromal Unni, who is 24, finally brought his childhood dream to life. He is from Athira in Chathiyara, Thamarakulam. To power his car, Aromal used a 1.3-litre petrol engine from a Ford Ikon and even used modern tech like 3D printing.

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His love for this car started way back when he was in the 10th grade. He spotted a remote-controlled Lamborghini toy in a shop and bought it with his mother. That's when the obsession began. Aromal's first experiment was actually a driverless jeep that he operated with a remote control. He later upgraded it so he could control it with his mobile phone.

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With that experience, he started building the Lamborghini in 2021, even before he had enrolled in his engineering course. His family stood by him and gave him full support for this dream project.

He designed the car by creating a completely new mould. The car has a fibreglass body and a laminated glass windscreen. It took him four long years to finish the build, with the total cost coming to ₹13 lakh. Since motor vehicle department rules don't permit it on public roads, this dream car is now parked in his house's courtyard. This talented young man now drives it around the courtyard to show it to visitors who come to his home.