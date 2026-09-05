The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya KR-767 draw held on September 5, 2026. Ticket holders can now check the winning numbers for various prizes, including a first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-767 lottery draw held on Saturday, September 5, 2026. Lottery ticket holders can now check their winning numbers and find out whether they have won a prize in today’s draw.

The Karunya KR-767 draw was conducted at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The weekly Karunya lottery offers participants an opportunity to win prizes across several categories, with a first prize of Rs 1 crore. The second prize is Rs 25 lakh, while the third prize is Rs 10 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 5,000 is also offered to eligible winners.

The Karunya lottery ticket is priced at Rs 50, and the KR-767 draw covers multiple series, including KN, KO, KP, KR, KS, KT, KU, KV, KW, KX, KY and KZ.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-767 Lottery Result Today (Sept 5): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-767 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – KS799700

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 799700

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - KN188797

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - KN947332

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0122, 0332, 0975, 1107, 1316, 1517, 4083, 5530, 5685, 5865, 6039, 6539, 6713, 7468, 7815, 8176, 8511, 8818, 9675

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0176, 0944, 4386, 5301, 6587, 7125

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

Lottery participants should carefully check their ticket numbers against the published result. Winning tickets should also be verified with the official Kerala State Lotteries Department result and Kerala Government Gazette before making a claim.

Winners are advised to preserve their original tickets and follow the official procedures for claiming the prize. The Kerala Lottery Department conducts regular weekly draws, and Karunya is held every Saturday.

With the KR-767 results now available, ticket holders can check the complete prize list and compare their numbers with today’s draw. Make sure all details, including the series and ticket number, match correctly before claiming any prize.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (04/09/2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner