She then bought a new bike from Pollachi and even posted a video of the 'surprise gift' on social media. This video is what eventually led the police to her.

A 19-year-old girl has been arrested in Coimbatore for stealing from her friend's house, all to buy a luxury bike for her boyfriend.

The girl, R. Joy Princy, is a second-year college student. Police say she stole the gold to buy a fancy bike for her boyfriend, Janakan Siva.

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The whole thing came to light after a man named Tamil Selvan filed a police complaint. He reported that 9 sovereigns of gold were missing from his house. He also told the police that Princy, who is a friend of the family, had visited their home just before the theft happened.

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What made the police suspicious was a video Princy posted on social media around the same time. The video showed her surprising her boyfriend with a new luxury bike, with the caption "Finally".

After seeing the video, the police brought her in for questioning. That's when she confessed that she had bought the bike using money from the stolen gold.

Princy has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, 20-year-old Janakan Siva, is on the run and police are looking for him.