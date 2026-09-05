A 46-year-old worker has tragically died in Pathanamthitta after a heavy log fell on him. The man, identified as Samban, was loading timber onto a lorry when the accident happened.

Pathanamthitta: A worker has tragically died after a piece of wood fell on him while he was loading timber onto a lorry. The deceased has been identified as Samban, 46, a resident of Kulathupuzha Chozhiyakkode Thakaraman Poovanathumoodu Unnathi. The accident took place in the Kannankode area of Adoor, on a private property. Samban and other workers were cutting trees and loading the logs onto a lorry. Suddenly, one of the logs slipped and fell directly on him.

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His co-workers who were present at the spot immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Adoor. However, his injuries were very serious, so doctors referred him to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Unfortunately, his life could not be saved. Samban was the only earning member of his poor family, which includes his elderly mother, his wife, and three children. His wife's name is Sunitha, and his children are Shyam, Sharath, and Sharan.

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