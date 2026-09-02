A strange debate broke out in the Tamil Nadu assembly over the recent rise in snakebite cases. A former CM called it a 'snake curse' (Nagadosham), but the Health Minister dismissed it, calling it a 'common cold' (Jaladosham).

Chennai (Sep. 02): Snakebite cases have been on the rise recently in many states, including Karnataka. But in the Tamil Nadu assembly, this serious issue led to a rather amusing exchange. A former Chief Minister blamed the incidents on a 'snake curse,' but the Health Minister shot back, saying it was nothing more than a 'common cold.' This whole debate in the Tamil Nadu assembly is now making major headlines.

What's this Nagadosham vs Jaladosham fight?

Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister and current MLA, O. Panneerselvam, first brought up the issue. He pointed out that snakebite cases are increasing in many parts of the state. He then took a dig at the government, saying, "This might be a 'Nagadosham' (snake curse) problem. The state should conduct special pujas in temples to fix this." It was his way of indirectly saying that the government has no real plan to provide proper treatment or prevent snakebites.

Health Minister's 'Jaladosham' reply

Health Minister KG Arunraj immediately gave a clarification. He said, "CM Vijay's government does not believe in curses. The state follows medical science. There is no 'sarpadosham' (snake curse) here, only 'Jaladosham' (common cold) due to the bad weather." He made it clear that the health budget cannot be used to appease snakes and that the state's administration doesn't depend on the position of planets.

'We can provide the puja team'

As the Health Minister was speaking, Panneerselvam stood up again and said, "We are ready to help the government in this matter. We can provide the required team of experts for the puja." At this point, Sports Minister Adhava Arjan jumped in and made the discussion more serious by mentioning names like Periyar. Seeing things heat up, the Speaker intervened. He warned Panneerselvam to be careful, or he might catch 'Jaladosham' too. He then advised everyone that it was best to drop the matter right there.