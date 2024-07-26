Kerala: Woman manager embezzles Rs 20 crore from private financial firm in Thrissur; probe launched

A woman, Dhanya Mohan, who worked as Assistant General Manager at a private institution in Kerala's Thrissur, has been accused of embezzling Rs 19.94 crores from the company. The police have launched a probe into the incident.

Thrissur: A woman has been accused of embezzling Rs 19.94 crores from her workplace. The incident occurred at Valappad-based Manappuram Comptech and Consultants Ltd. Dhanya Mohan, who worked as Assistant General Manager for 18 years, is accused of embezzling the funds. A special team has been formed to investigate the embezzlement. A seven-member team led by Valappad C.I. will conduct the investigation.

From May 2020 onwards, the woman created fake loans and transferred Rs 19.94 crores from the company's digital personal loan account to her father's and brother's various accounts. The complaint alleges that she used this money to buy luxury items, land, and houses. Realizing she would get caught, the woman claimed she was physically unwell and went absconding from the office, according to the complaint.

Valappad police have registered a case and intensified the investigation. The woman and her relatives are absconding. The house in Kollam is also locked. A lookout notice has also been issued to locate Dhanya.



