Kerala: Teacher arrested for brutally beating 5-year-old boy in Thrissur

Thrissur: The teacher responsible for the brutal beating of a five-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 16) late at night. After failing to obtain anticipatory bail, Celine, a teacher at St. Joseph's UP School in Kuriachira, Thrissur, surrendered to the Nedupuzha police station at night. She will be presented in court today.

The teacher was suspended for beating the child with a cane after he failed to copy what she had written on the blackboard into his school diary. The incident took place at St. Joseph's Model Higher Secondary School in Kuriachira, resulting in the five-year-old sustaining various injuries and bruises on his legs. She inflicted brutal blows below both of the boy's knees. Following a complaint from the parents, the Nedupuzha police filed a case last Monday.

The FIR states that the child's legs showed marks from the cane, prompting the case to be filed after a complaint from the child's family. The teacher is facing charges under the Juvenile Justice Act for inflicting physical harm on the child.

