Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Teacher arrested for brutally beating 5-year-old boy in Thrissur

    A teacher, Celine, from St. Joseph's UP School in Kuriachira, Thrissur, was arrested on the night of October 16 after she failed to secure anticipatory bail and surrendered to Nedupuzha police. The teacher, who had been suspended, is accused of beating a five-year-old boy with a cane for not copying from the blackboard into his school diary.

    Kerala: Teacher arrested for brutally beating 5-year-old boy in Thrissur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    Thrissur: The teacher responsible for the brutal beating of a five-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 16) late at night. After failing to obtain anticipatory bail, Celine, a teacher at St. Joseph's UP School in Kuriachira, Thrissur, surrendered to the Nedupuzha police station at night. She will be presented in court today.

    Kerala: 5-year-old student brutally caned at Thrissur school; teacher booked

    The teacher was suspended for beating the child with a cane after he failed to copy what she had written on the blackboard into his school diary. The incident took place at St. Joseph's Model Higher Secondary School in Kuriachira, resulting in the five-year-old sustaining various injuries and bruises on his legs. She inflicted brutal blows below both of the boy's knees. Following a complaint from the parents, the Nedupuzha police filed a case last Monday.

    A week after the incident, the teacher has not been arrested, leading to allegations from the parents that the school management is influencing the delay. The parents told Asianet News that the school management attempted to negotiate a settlement, but they refused. The Nedupuzha police stated that the teacher is currently in hiding, while the school authorities reported that she has been suspended.

    The parent told Asianet News that attempts were made by the school management to reach a settlement, but they refused. The Nedupuzha police had earlier stated that the teacher was currently in hiding.

    The FIR states that the child's legs showed marks from the cane, prompting the case to be filed after a complaint from the child's family. The teacher is facing charges under the Juvenile Justice Act for inflicting physical harm on the child.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports anr

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-543 October 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-543 October 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Arunkumar Namboothiri selected as new chief priest of Sabarimala temple anr

    Kerala: Arunkumar Namboothiri selected as new chief priest of Sabarimala temple

    Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu funeral to be held in Pathanamthitta today anr

    Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu's funeral to be held in Pathanamthitta today

    Palakkad by-election: Will Congress leader P Sarin contest on CPI(M) ticket? anr

    Palakkad by-election: Will Congress leader P Sarin contest on CPI(M) ticket?

    Recent Stories

    Did you know THIS actress charges Rs 5 crore for just 50 seconds, not Deepika or Aishwarya NTI

    Did you know THIS actress charges ₹5 crore for just 50 seconds, not Deepika or Aishwarya

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports anr

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks ATG

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks

    Diwali 2024 When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars RBA

    When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna gcw

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon