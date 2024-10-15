Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 5-year-old student brutally caned at Thrissur school; teacher booked

    In Thrissur, a five-year-old boy was brutally beaten by his class teacher at St. Joseph UP School for failing to write in his diary. The police revealed that the teacher is currently in hiding, while the school has suspended her.

    Kerala: 5-year-old student brutally caned at Thrissur school; teacher booked anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Thrissur: A five-year-old boy was severely beaten by his class teacher at St. Joseph's UP School in Kuryachira. The teacher has been suspended for hitting the child with a cane after he failed to copy what she had written on the blackboard into his school diary. The incident took place at St. Joseph's Model Higher Secondary School in Kuriachira, resulting in the five-year-old sustaining various injuries and bruises on his legs.

    The teacher, named Selina, inflicted brutal blows below both of the boy's knees. Following a complaint from the parents, the Nedupuzha police filed a case last Monday.

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence

    Despite a week passing since the incident, the police have not yet arrested the teacher, leading to accusations from the parents. They claim that the delay in her arrest is due to the influence of the school management. The parent told Asianet News that attempts were made by the school management to reach a settlement, but they refused. The Nedupuzha police stated that the teacher is currently in hiding. Meanwhile, the school authorities said that the teacher had been suspended.

    The FIR states that the child's legs showed marks from the cane, prompting the case to be filed after a complaint from the child's family. The teacher is facing charges under the Juvenile Justice Act for inflicting physical harm on the child.

    Earlier in a similar case, a three-year-old student was brutally beaten by his teacher in Kochi. The victim, an LKG student, was allegedly assaulted by his teacher at Smart Kid, an educational institution on Palace Road in Mattancherry. 

    According to the child's parents, the teacher used a cane to hit the child's back repeatedly because he failed to respond to her questions. The Mattancherry police have registered a case and initiated an investigation based on the complaint filed by the parents.

    Kerala: Teacher suspended after brutal beating of 3 year old student in Kochi, police launch probe

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence anr

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read anr

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today october 15 2024; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts anr

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured dmn

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured

    Kerala: School buses in Kannur and Alappuzha involved in accidents, no serious injuries reported dmn

    Kerala: School buses in Kannur and Alappuzha involved in accidents, no serious injuries reported

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru rains disrupt morning commute Traffic jams worsen IMD issues Orange alert WATCH videos vkp

    Bengaluru rains disrupt morning commute; Traffic jams worsen, IMD issues Orange alert (WATCH)

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau alleges India's lack of cooperation in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder investigation AJR

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau alleges India's lack of cooperation in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder investigation

    Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra fires back at Avinash Mishra amid heated clash, says 'Don't teach daddy..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra fires back at Avinash Mishra amid heated clash, says ‘Don’t teach daddy..’

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 15, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 15, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here

    Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Maximize your savings with Rs 12.3 lakh interest in 5 years AJR

    Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Maximize your savings with Rs 12.3 lakh interest in 5 years

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon