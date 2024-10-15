Kerala: 5-year-old student brutally caned at Thrissur school; teacher booked

In Thrissur, a five-year-old boy was brutally beaten by his class teacher at St. Joseph UP School for failing to write in his diary. The police revealed that the teacher is currently in hiding, while the school has suspended her.

Thrissur: A five-year-old boy was severely beaten by his class teacher at St. Joseph's UP School in Kuryachira. The teacher has been suspended for hitting the child with a cane after he failed to copy what she had written on the blackboard into his school diary. The incident took place at St. Joseph's Model Higher Secondary School in Kuriachira, resulting in the five-year-old sustaining various injuries and bruises on his legs.

The teacher, named Selina, inflicted brutal blows below both of the boy's knees. Following a complaint from the parents, the Nedupuzha police filed a case last Monday.

Despite a week passing since the incident, the police have not yet arrested the teacher, leading to accusations from the parents. They claim that the delay in her arrest is due to the influence of the school management. The parent told Asianet News that attempts were made by the school management to reach a settlement, but they refused. The Nedupuzha police stated that the teacher is currently in hiding. Meanwhile, the school authorities said that the teacher had been suspended.

The FIR states that the child's legs showed marks from the cane, prompting the case to be filed after a complaint from the child's family. The teacher is facing charges under the Juvenile Justice Act for inflicting physical harm on the child.

Earlier in a similar case, a three-year-old student was brutally beaten by his teacher in Kochi. The victim, an LKG student, was allegedly assaulted by his teacher at Smart Kid, an educational institution on Palace Road in Mattancherry.

According to the child's parents, the teacher used a cane to hit the child's back repeatedly because he failed to respond to her questions. The Mattancherry police have registered a case and initiated an investigation based on the complaint filed by the parents.

