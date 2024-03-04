Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala student death case: SFI seeks apology from family of Sidharthan; police conduct evidence collection

    The Student Federation of India has apologized to the parents of Sidharthan, a second-year student who was found dead at Pookode Veterinary University.  The police arrested the main accused, Sinjo Johnson, from Kalpetta. The other accused, Mohammad Danish and Adityan, have also been caught by the police. With this, all 18 accused in the case were arrested. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Student Federation of India has apologized to the parents of Sidharthan, a second-year student who was found dead at Pookode Veterinary University. SFI State Joint Secretary Afzal said in the News Hour of Asianet News that he is apologizing to Siddharth's family. He stated that the organization admits the mistake and that introspection will be done. The SFI stated that some of the members of our party committed such an act which should not have been done, which is a major drawback of our organization

    Afzal said that this cannot be tolerated in the organization. Meanwhile, the police conducted evidence gathering in the hostel with the main accused Sinjo in connection with the death of Siddharth of Pookod Veterinary University last day. Sinjo gave a clear answer to the questions of the police during the inspection. The police found that Sinjo was the one who led the attack on Siddharth. The police asked how he beat Siddharth, he told the incident without hesitation. The collection of evidence started at 4:30 pm and lasted for an hour.

    Kerala student death case: Suresh Gopi seeks CBI probe after meeting Sidharthan's family

    Siddharth, a second-year student at Pookode Veterinary University, was subjected to brutal ragging by SFI leaders before his tragic suicide. He was taken to various locations on campus, including the hostel courtyard, room, and dormitory, where he was mercilessly beaten. The wire used in the assault was recovered, and Sinjo, one of the accused, provided details, including the mob trial, to the investigating officer. 

    All the accused in connection were arrested on March 2. The police arrested the main accused, Sinjo Johnson, from Kalpetta. The other accused, Mohammad Danish and Adityan, have also been caught by the police. With this, all 18 accused in the case were arrested. 

    Kerala: Police arrest all accused in connection with veterinary student death case in Wayanad

    The police nabbed one more person, reportedly the prime accused in the ragging case that led to the suicide of JS Siddharth, Akhil, from Palakkad yesterday. The other accused, Sinjo, was arrested in Karunagappally. The investigation team arrested Sinjo at his relative's home this morning.  On Wednesday, the police arrested six out of the 18 students who were booked for various offenses under the IPC and the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act. The intervention of the ragging cell proved crucial in this case. The arrested were Bill Gate Joshua, Abhishek S, Dones Dayi, Aakash SD, Rahan Binoy, and Sreehari RD. 
     

