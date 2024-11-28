Aishwarya-Abhishek divorce rumors: When Jr Bachchan revealed family's WhatsApp secrets; here's what he said

What happens inside the Bachchan family's WhatsApp group? Here are some secrets of the Bachchan family’s WhatsApp group.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

During the coronavirus lockdown, the internet is the ideal method to pass the time and communicate with loved ones. WhatsApp is a popular communication platform that allows you to chat or make video calls.

article_image2

Like many actors, they use WhatsApp to stay connected with family and friends. Our favourite stars, like us, use WhatsApp to communicate with their families and friends. Many families also form groups to discuss their days and exchange films, photographs, etc.
 

article_image3

The Bachchans, including Aishwarya Rai, stay connected via WhatsApp. The Bachchans are a prominent Bollywood family that keeps in touch with one another. In which all family members, from Aishwarya Rai to Shweta Bachchan, are present on WhatsApp. 

article_image4

Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan appeared on Karan Johar's chat program, Koffee with Karan, and shared intimate details regarding their family WhatsApp groups.

article_image5

Both brother and sister stated that the father, Amitabh Bachchan, is the most active member of the group and constantly provides gyaan.

article_image6

Aishwarya is the least involved in the group and never responds on time. Guess what? Jaya Bachchan, like other 'normal aunties', sends 'good morning' and 'good night' greetings to the group.

article_image7

The family group also includes Shweta's children, Agastya and Navya Naveli. There is a regulation in that WhatsApp group: everyone must notify each other of their individual departure and arrival times to ensure everyone's safety. Everyone has agreed to it and consistently follows it.

