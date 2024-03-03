Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala student death case: Suresh Gopi seeks CBI probe after meeting Sidharthan's family

    Malayalam actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi visited the residence of JS Sidharthan, who was found dead at the hostel of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode, Wayanad. The BJP leader also demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi on Sunday (Mar 03) met the family of Sidharthan, the second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student, who was found hanging in the bathroom of his hostel on February 18. He visited the residence of the deceased in Nedumangad, in the capital city. The BJP leader spoke to Sidharthan's father T Jayaprakash and his family members. 

    Also read: Kerala: Police arrest all accused in connection with veterinary student death case in Wayanad

    Speaking to the media, Suresh Gopi said that no other student in Kerala should experience such an incident. He also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. The BJP leader said that what was done to Siddharth was a despicable and demonic act. He explained that the visit was aimed at instilling courage in the family.

    "We need to know the real reason for Sidharthan's death. There must be severe punishments for those who are responsible. All parents whose children attend educational institutions are profoundly impacted by his demise. Such tragedies must never happen ", he said.

    The first person arrested should be the University Vice-Chancellor, he said. He asked if criminals are now appointed VCs and Deans?

    Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had reached home the other day. While political party leaders, including Congress leaders, continued their visit, Suresh Gopi also reached home and met his parents.

    Governor on Saturday suspended the Vice Chancellor of the university and demanded a magisterial probe into the case under the Kerala High Court.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 2:20 PM IST
