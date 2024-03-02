Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police arrest all accused in connection with veterinary student death case in Wayanad

    All the accused in connection with the death of a second-year student of Pookode Veterinary University have been arrested. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University, was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Wayanad: All the accused in connection with the death of a second-year student of Pookode Veterinary University have been arrested. The police arrested the main accused, Sinjo Johnson, from Kalpetta. The other accused, Mohammad Danish and Adityan, have also been caught by the police. With this, all 18 accused in the case were arrested. 

    The police nabbed one more person, reportedly the prime accused in the ragging case that led to the suicide of JS Siddharth, Akhil, from Palakkad yesterday. The other accused, Sinjo, was arrested in Karunagappally. The investigation team arrested Sinjo at his relative's home this morning.  On Wednesday, the police arrested six out of the 18 students who were booked for various offenses under the IPC and the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act. The intervention of the ragging cell proved crucial in this case. The arrested were identified as Bill Gate Joshua, Abhishek S, Dones Dayi, Aakash SD, Rahan Binoy, and Sreehari RD. 

    A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University, was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel, in the college hostel, on the hill near the hostel, and inside the dormitory. Apart from all this, it is also reported that the student who was sleeping in the hostel room was called and the beating was shown as a 'mob trial'.

    The post-mortem report indicated that Siddharth had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body. The report also revealed extensive bruising across his body, including injuries to his head, jaw, and back, which are estimated to have occurred two or three days before his death. The severity of the injuries suggests they may have been inflicted by a heavy object. 

     

     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 4:18 PM IST
