    Kerala: Rajasthan woman arrested for extorting Rs 5 lakhs from youth with nude video call in Kalpetta

    A woman from Rajasthan was arrested for extorting Rs 5 lakhs from a youth, a native of Wayanad by making a nude video call. The incident related to this happened in July 2023. The woman created the telegram account using a fake SIM card in the name of a native of Punjab.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    Kalpetta: A woman from Rajasthan was arrested for extorting Rs 5 lakhs from a youth, a native of Wayanad by making a nude video call. The Wayanad cyber police apprehended the suspect, identified as Manisha Meena (28), from the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

    The investigation team from Kerala reached Rajasthan and arrested her. The young woman immediately sent the money back to the young man when the police arrived. The police registered a case against her after a seven-month-long investigation.

    The incident related to this happened in July 2023. The woman created the telegram account using a fake SIM card in the name of a native in Punjab. The woman had given fake documents and bank accounts for this purpose.

    The cyber police have issued a warning stating that individuals receiving requests and video calls from unknown accounts may be targeted by scammers. The  team led by SI Binoy Skaria, includes Senior Civil Police Officers K Razaq, KA Salam, PA Shukur, Anees, and Civil Police Officer C. Vinesha led the investigation. The team are actively working to address such cyber threats and safeguard the public against potential scams.


     

